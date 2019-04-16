Business

UK police arrest more than 100 in climate change protests

The Associated Press

A skeleton is carried past the Winston Churchill statue as demonstrators take part in a 'Funeral Procession' during a climate protest in Parliament Square in London, Monday, April 15, 2019. Extinction Rebellion have organised a nationwide week of action, they are calling for a full-scale Rebellion to demand decisive action from governments on climate change and ecological collapse. They plan to engage in acts of non-violent civil disobedience against governments in capital cities around the world. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo
LONDON

Police say they have arrested more than 100 people after climate change protesters blocked major bridges and intersections in central London, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The group Extinction Rebellion is organizing a week of civil disobedience against what it says is the failure to tackle the causes of climate change.

On Monday, demonstrators blocked sites including Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames, the busy Oxford Circus intersection and Parliament Square, and vandalized the headquarters of oil company Shell.

After hours of disruption, police ordered the group to confine protests to Marble Arch, beside Hyde Park. Scores of demonstrators who refused to move were arrested — 113 by Tuesday morning.

Extinction Rebellion said "over 100 brave rebels" had been arrested. It said protests would continue.

