1 of 4 Peoria firefighters hurt in explosion out of hospital

Authorities say one of four Peoria firefighters injured in an explosion at an Arizona Public Service Co. facility in Surprise has been discharged from a hospital.

Three others now are in stable condition after Friday night's incident.

Surprise police say authorities responded to a report of smoke at the McMicken Energy Storage facility and called for more resources after realizing hazardous materials may have been involved.

The facility contains a utility-scaled battery to store and distribute solar energy.

The firefighters were evaluating the lithium battery when there was an explosion that left them with chemical and chemical-inhalation burns.

Three of the firefighters were flown to Maricopa Medical Center's burn unit in Phoenix while another was taken to a hospital west of Phoenix.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.