Business
11 protesters arrested after blocking railroad tracks
Police arrested 11 protesters who had blocked railroad tracks in Northwest Portland since Sunday and demanded local action in response to climate change.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the protesters were part of a local chapter of Extinction Rebellion, an environmental activist group based in the United Kingdom that has been staging climate demonstrations for about two weeks.
The Portland protesters had been occupying a small portion of track near a terminal owned by Zenith Energy, a Houston-based company that stores millions of barrels of crude oil, petroleum products and vegetable oils worldwide.
Protesters dumped topsoil and straw on the tracks Sunday and planted a garden.
The Portland Police Bureau says officers were called by the property owners and that after several warnings to leave protesters were arrested on second-degree criminal trespass charges.
Comments