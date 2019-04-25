Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was off 1 cent at $4.3100 a bushel; May corn dropped 5.80 cents at $3.4340 a bushel; May oats was up .60 cent at $3.0000 a bushel; while May soybeans was lost 2.60 cents at 8.5740 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 2.30 cents at $1.2555 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 2.60 cents at $1.4565 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .33 cent at .8825 a pound.