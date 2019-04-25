Hershey: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, a mixture of Hershey's chocolates is displayed in the company's Times Square store in New York. The Hershey Co. reports earns on Thursday, April 25, 2019. AP Photo

Hershey Co. on Thursday reported first quarter profit of $304.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

Hershey shares have risen 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.