Temporary boiler does the trick at hospital that lost heat

A New Hampshire hospital that lost heat and hot water because of a boiler malfunction plans Saturday to begin taking back patients who had to be evacuated to other facilities, a spokesman said.

The installation of a temporary boiler at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene was warming the building up enough that the hospital expected to be able to admit emergency department patients late Friday, spokesman Rick Adams said.

Officials said 47 patients were taken to other hospitals. Medical procedures scheduled for Friday were postponed. The emergency department remained open to walk-in patients. Outpatient clinics also were open.

Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said the weather played a part in the decision to move the patients.

"It was a coordinated evacuation, really for the long term," he said, noting that temperatures were in the 40s on Thursday night and that Friday was cold and rainy.

The boiler malfunction Thursday morning damaged the venting system and chimney that exhausts the furnace. No injuries were reported.