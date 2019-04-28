Business
South Dakota trying to plug 40 abandoned gas wells
South Dakota environmental regulators are trying to figure out how to plug portions of 40 orphaned natural gas wells belonging to a company the state has already fined $15.5 million for abandoning them.
Houston-based Spyglass Cedar Creek drilled the wells in 2006 near Buffalo but the work fell idle as the company's prospects disintegrated amid lawsuits, a lender's bankruptcy, and falling natural gas prices.
The South Dakota Board of Minerals and Environment revoked the company's permits in January and state officials estimate it will cost $887,700 to plug the wells. The Rapid City Journal reports Sunday that getting money from the Houston company could prove challenging because Spyglass was unable to post $200,000 earlier this year to keep its permits.
Last month, regulators levied the $15.5 million fine against Spyglass.
