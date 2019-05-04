Hawaii hotel will lay off 78 employees in planned closure

The closure of a Hawaii hotel is expected to result in up to 78 employee layoffs.

News outlets reported Friday that Diamond Resorts has notified 78 workers at The Modern Honolulu that their positions are to be eliminated in the next 30 days.

Unite Here Local 5 labor union represents the workers and posted information on its website Thursday about the anticipated job losses on the Big Island.

The layoffs will affect about 30% of the hotel's staff across multiple departments.

Las Vegas-based Diamond Resorts purchased The Modern in April 2018 for a reported $225 million.

A Diamond Resorts spokesperson says the company did not take the decision lightly and that terminated employees have been offered severance packages.