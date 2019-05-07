Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was off .80 cent at $4.2420 a bushel; May corn was up .40 cent at $3.55 a bushel; May oats rose 4.20 cents at $2.9140 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 19 cents at 8.1340 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.92 cent at $1.1280 a pound; May. feeder cattle rose .58 cent at $1.3770 a pound; May lean hogs fell 1.62 cents at .8198 a pound.