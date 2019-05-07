Business

Grain mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was off .80 cent at $4.2420 a bushel; May corn was up .40 cent at $3.55 a bushel; May oats rose 4.20 cents at $2.9140 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 19 cents at 8.1340 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.92 cent at $1.1280 a pound; May. feeder cattle rose .58 cent at $1.3770 a pound; May lean hogs fell 1.62 cents at .8198 a pound.

  Comments  