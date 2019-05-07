Correction: Trump-Louisiana story

In a story May 6 about President Trump's planned trip to Louisiana, The Associated Press reported erroneously that trains are used to bring in liquefied natural gas. Sempra spokeswoman Patty Mitchell says the facility uses pipelines to move natural gas.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Trump plans to talk energy jobs in May 14 trip to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to visit Louisiana next week to highlight job growth related to energy.

The White House said Monday that Trump is scheduled to travel May 14 to Hackberry, an unincorporated Louisiana community on the Gulf Coast between New Orleans and Houston. The president plans to tour a shipping facility that uses pipelines to bring in liquefied natural gas for export overseas.

The White House says Trump will discuss how energy infrastructure projects such as Sempra's Cameron LNG Export Facility in Louisiana are creating American jobs.

The visit will be Trump's third trip to Louisiana since he took office in 2017.