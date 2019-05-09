NY on track to end emissions from coal plants by end of 2020

New York state's plan to end carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants by the end of 2020 remains on track.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state's Department of Environmental Conservation has adopted the final rules for the phaseout, which Cuomo first announced in 2016.

New York has only two operating coal plants, both upstate and owned by Beowulf Energy. They generate a small fraction of the state's power.

The two plants could stay open if they install costly emissions capture technology or switch to natural gas.

In a statement, Beowulf executive Michael Enright said his company has submitted a proposal to the state to reuse the coal plant sites for a new venture that would utilize renewable energy. The company declined to offer details.