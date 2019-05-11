AP source: Cavs interviewing 3 assistants for coaching job

A person familiar with the Cleveland Cavaliers' coaching search tells The Associated Press the team is interviewing three NBA assistants this weekend for its vacancy.

The Cavaliers met Friday night with Denver assistant Jordi Fernandez and interviewed Orlando's Steve Hetzel on Saturday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. The person says the team also has a meeting scheduled with Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr.

All the talks are taking place in Denver.

Fernandez is believed to be a front-runner for the job because of his previous connections with Cleveland. He started his coaching career with the Cavaliers in 2009.

Hetzel also has worked for the Cavs, first in the video department and then as coach of the G League Canton Charge.

Unseld, whose father is a Hall of Fame player, is Denver coach Michael Malone's top assistant.

The Cavaliers have been looking for a coach since parting ways with Larry Drew after a 19-63 season.