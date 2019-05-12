McComb considers property tax increase to improve streets

A Mississippi city could increase its property tax rate a few dollars a year to pay for street improvements.

The Enterprise-Journal reports McComb officials have already set a tax increase to pay for a gymnasium, so the increase for roads would be the second one.

Mayor Quordiniah Lockley says to eliminate pot holes, the city needs to pave. And to pave, the city needs to borrow. And to borrow, the city needs to raise taxes.

The tax increase for the gym would be about $10 on a $50,000 house or $20 on a $100,000 house. City leaders could consider a similar tax increase to pay for better streets.

Selectman Ronnie Brock said people will complain if officials don't fix streets, "so let's fix streets and be talked about."