Democrats discuss electability during gubernatorial debate

Looking to turn around their slumping political party's future, three prominent Democrats running for Kentucky governor took turns portraying themselves as the strongest challenger to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin during a high-stakes debate Monday evening.

With the primary election barely a week away, Democrats Andy Beshear, Rocky Adkins and Adam Edelen delved into the state's public pension woes, efforts to improve education and to revamp the tax code during a rapid fire, hour-long debate in Lexington on Kentucky Educational Television.

The first question was one that's been an important one for Democrats — which candidate would be the strongest standard-bearer to take on an incumbent governor in a state that has trended heavily toward the GOP.

Adkins portrayed himself as a "middle of the road, common sense Democrat" with a long legislative career who could win back Democrats who have strayed to support the GOP and even pick up support from moderate Republicans in the general election.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, said he's shown himself to be "the guy that's beaten Matt Bevin time and time again" in courtroom battles challenging some of the governor's executive action.

Edelen, a former state auditor, said it's his "future-focused" economic vision that separates him from his Democratic rivals and makes him the strongest challenger to Bevin. He said Democrats need to learn the lessons from the "debacle in 2015" — when Bevin was elected and Edelen was defeated in his run for a second term as auditor.

"You cannot win an election merely when you define your candidacy in opposition to something," he said. "You have to run on what you're for."

Edelen was asked if his progressive stands on social and economic issues could hurt him with "swing voters" in the fall, Edelen replied that they're the "economic pre-conditions of being able to build a modern Kentucky."

"If standing up for the equality of all people, including women and others, is outside the mainstream, then Kentucky is really in big trouble," he said.

The state's primary is May 21.