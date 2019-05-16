Forum Communications agrees to buy Rochester Post-Bulletin

Forum Communications says it has agreed to buy the Rochester Post-Bulletin.

Forum , a Fargo-based news company with media holdings across the Upper Midwest, said Thursday it expected to close the deal with Small Newspaper Group in the second quarter. Terms were not announced.

The Post-Bulletin is the largest news provider in southeast Minnesota, covering nine counties and listing an average daily readership of more than 70,000. Its sale will cut a tie with the Kankakee, Illinois-based Small group that dates to 1977.

Post Bulletin President Len R. Small told the employees the new owners were "worthy custodians" of the company.