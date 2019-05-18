Republicans deride Democratic Gov. Evers, defend record

Wisconsin's Republican legislative leaders derided Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as "out of touch" during Saturday's state party convention, promising to service as a block to his agenda and calling his state budget proposal "wacky" and "crazy."

Evers' spokeswoman responded to the Republican complaints of a strained relationship, saying Republicans refuse to work with Evers' chief of staff because she is a woman.

The convention that brought together about 650 conservative activists served as part pep rally ahead of the 2020 presidential election, examination of why every Republican running for statewide office lost in 2018, and strategy session on what changes need to be made to do better next year.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald defended their approach to Evers, including killing several of his major proposals, including Medicaid expansion.

"It will be over our dead bodies," Vos said of approving Medicaid expansion. Fitzgerald signaled more willingness to negotiate, saying Medicaid expansion needs to be "continually evaluated" because terms of accepting the federal money is a "moving target."

Evers built his budget around accepting the Medicaid money, which would then make $1.6 billion in federal funding available for other health care priorities. Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, said Saturday that the governor's budget is built around what Wisconsin residents want. Polls have shown broad support for expanding Medicaid.

But Vos said Evers was "out of touch" and catering to liberals with a "wacky" and "crazy" state budget that would never win approval of Republicans who control the Legislature.

"There's a real disconnect on all different levels with this governor," Fitzgerald said. Fitzgerald said he and Vos have only met with Evers twice for five minutes since January.

Evers "has communicated repeatedly to GOP leadership that they should work with his chief of staff, just like they did under the previous governor," Baldauff said. "That directive wasn't confusing to them when the chief of staff was a man."

Everyone who served as chief of staff under former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, was a man. Evers' chief of staff is Maggie Gau, who ran his campaign and previously worked for Democrats in the Legislature.

"Vos and Fitzgerald are clearly uncomfortable or simply unwilling to work with a leadership team made up entirely of women," Baldauff said.

Fitzgerald, in a statement, called the accusation "completely asinine."

"The most powerful senator on the budget committee is a woman, and perhaps they'd know that if someone from the governor's team was actually engaged in budget negotiations," said referring to Republican state Sen. Alberta Darling.

Also at the convention, Republican members of Congress praised President Donald Trump. Rep. Bryan Steil, who replaced former House Speaker Paul Ryan, credited Trump for getting his message out by going around the mainstream media.

Wisconsin is expected to be a key battleground state in the presidential race. Democrats are holding their national convention next summer in Milwaukee, something Republicans said provides the Wisconsin GOP an opportunity to offer a contrast.

"They're going to bring their crazy to the doorstep of Wisconsin," U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy said.

Sen. Ron Johnson, the only Republican in statewide office, told reporters he thought Joe Biden posed the biggest threat to Trump in Wisconsin because of his high name recognition and personality. He compared him to a congenial company sales manager.

"He's a likable guy," Johnson said.

But Johnson said he thinks Trump is right on the issues and will prevail.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-elect Brian Hagedorn, in a convention speech, said Republicans who backed his successful run earlier this year "saved the Supreme Court." Conservatives control the court 4-3 and when Hagedorn takes over that will increase to 5-2.

Hagedorn said his victory shows that conservatives can prevail in next year's high court race. Conservative Justice Dan Kelly is up for election, and liberals are optimistic they can win because the election is on the same day as the Democratic presidential primary, when turnout is expected to be high.

It is unusual for Supreme Court justices to speak at political conventions. Seats on the court are officially nonpartisan, but Hagedorn has deep ties to the Republican Party and previously worked as Walker's attorney. At the 2017 Democratic Party convention, two liberal candidates for the office spoke.