Virginia software startup to expand, create 40 jobs

A Virginia software startup is expanding its operations and adding 40 new jobs.

Blacksburg-based Ozmo builds software used in troubleshooting problems with cellphones and other devices.

The Roanoke Times reports that the company started in 2016. The company now has 70 employees. The company's clients include Verizon.

Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced that the company will be eligible for state aid through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.