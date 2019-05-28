Ohio bill would bar towing services from hiring “spotters”

The Ohio House has approved a bill that would prohibit towing services from hiring "spotters" to report illegally parked vehicles.

A spotter as described in the bill is a person whose task is to report the presence of vehicles not authorized to park in designated spaces for the purposes of having them towed, removed or impounded. The House approved the legislation May 22, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

The bill introduced by Rep. Tom Patton, a Republican from Strongsville, would make violating the prohibition a third-degree misdemeanor. Violators could be fined as much as $500 and sentenced to up to 60 days in jail.

While the Towing and Recovery Association of Ohio doesn't oppose the bill, it argues "spotting" is not common industry practice.