University of Anchorage hockey to play home games on campus

The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program will play home games on campus next season.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that the school has announced it will move games out of Sullivan Arena in Anchorage and into the Wells Fargo Sports Complex for the 2019-2020 season.

The school says relocating games from Alaska's largest entertainment venue will save $200,000 per year.

A university official says seating capacity will need to increase at the on-campus venue in order to satisfy requirements of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The league requires member schools to play in arenas with seating for at least 2,500 spectators.

The Seawolves averaged 1,944 spectators per game and had about 500 season ticket-holders last season.

The university says expansion plans have not been finalized.