Nevada education budget bill expected to be introduced

FILE - In this Friday, May 31, 2013 file photo, Nevada Democratic state Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, speaks on the Senate floor at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev.Democratic Sen. Joyce Woodhouse oversees the Senate Finance committee and says she expects the budget bill outlining kindergarten through 12th grade education spending to be introduced in the Senate on Friday. AP Photo

A leading Democrat said she expects a budget bill outlining state education funding to be introduced on Friday.

Democratic Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, who oversees the Senate Finance committee, said she expects the budget bill outlining kindergarten through 12th grade education spending to be introduced in the Senate.

Nevada lawmakers have just days left to approve a two-year budget before the end of session on Monday. Attention on education funding this session has largely focused on whether legislators can find enough money to pay for raises for public school employees.

Gov. Steve Sisolak's budget outlines a 3% cost of living pay increase for public school employees and a 2% merit pay raise.