Reports: Justice Dept. preparing antitrust probe of Google

The U.S. Justice Department is readying an investigation of Google's business practices and whether they violate antitrust law, according to news reports.

The search giant was fined a record $2.72 billion by European regulators in 2017 for abusing its dominance of the online search market. In the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission made an antitrust investigation of Google but closed it in 2013 without taking action.

Now the Justice Department has undertaken an antitrust probe of the company's search and other businesses, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Bloomberg News. They cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.

A Google spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. Justice Department spokespeople couldn't immediately be reached.