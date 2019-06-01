Minot man dies after crashing into road building equipment

A Minot man is dead after crashing a pickup into road construction equipment parked in northeastern North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says the 30-year-old man was driving a Ford F-250 westbound on Highway 57 when he went through a T-intersection, across Highway 281 and off the road near Oberon early Saturday. The man then crashed into a piece of road construction equipment parked outside the roadway and died at the scene.

The patrol says the man was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the victim was not released. The crash remains under investigation.