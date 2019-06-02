Cape Girardeau considering 1,400 acre wind farm worth $200M

A new, 1,400 acre solar farm proposed for southern Cape Girardeau County would generate electricity while also serving as a $200 million investment into the county, according to representatives of a Florida-based company proposing the project.

Representatives of NextEra Energy Resources were in Jackson to meet with the county's commissioners Thursday, the Southeast Missourian reported . The meeting was to establish the framework for a solar farm they said would produce up to 200 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power 50,000 homes.

The project could be finished and fully operating within the next two to four years, according to company representatives.

Danell Herzig, project director at NewEra Energy, told the commissioners the project has been in the preparation stage for some time. In recent weeks, company representatives have met with property owners near Delta asking them to think about selling or renting their farmland for the project.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"Our intent is to make sure you are aware of our activities," Herzig told commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper.

NextEra Energy Resources, based in Juno Beach, Florida, is the biggest producer of wind, solar and battery storage energy in the world, Herzig said.

"We have 150 operating wind farms and about 50 operating utility-scale solar facilities," she told the commissioners.

The company does not currently own or run any solar farms in Missouri. But it has a wind farm in Northeast Missouri and is thinking about a solar farm project in New Madrid County.

"There are a lot of reasons why the eastern side of this state is attractive for renewable energy development (such as a solar farm)," Herzig said, adding that "there are a lot of announced coal plant closures on this side of the state and, as a result, a lot of companies like Ameren, AEP (American Electric Power) and others are looking to replace that generation with renewable sources."

It will take a site preparation and building crew of between 200 and 400 workers and roughly a year to construct the solar farm, the company projected.

"There's no doubt there would be an influx of revenue and economic development from the peripheral supplies and companies," said Herbst, who, along with other county representatives, agreed property taxes created from the commercial development would be valuable to the county and the school district in Delta.

The proposed solar farm's general effects on property tax valuations and assessments have yet to be determined.