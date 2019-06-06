NJ Transit rolls out bus fare scanners on select routes

New technology is greeting passengers on select New Jersey Transit bus routes.

Starting Thursday, passengers will use a new onboard ticket validation system which scans barcodes on NJ Transit paper and mobile tickets. Passengers can scan the barcode on paper or mobile tickets or passes when boarding.

Executive director Kevin Corbett says it sets the stage for the future use of new fare cards and opens the door for contactless payments through credit and debit cards.

The pilot program is available on NJ Transit bus route numbers 871, 872, 873, 874, 875 and 880, which operate out of the Morris Garage.