New student assessment vendor to cost $93M over- 5 years

Tennessee's newest vendor tasked with overseeing the student assessment tests for elementary and secondary students will cost the state roughly $93 million over the next five years.

Last week, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced the state intends to award the assessment vendor contract to London-based testing company Pearson. However, at the time, Schwinn and the department didn't release details about the contract — including how much it would cost.

According to records released Friday, Pearson says it'll cost $20.1 million to administer the test for the 2019-2020 school year.

Tennessee sought a new school testing vendor after previous rollouts with Questar resulted in statewide delays and sparked outrage from teachers, students, and lawmakers.

The state is expected to finalize its contract negotiations with Pearson by June 13.