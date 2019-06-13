Business
Ball State University details cuts, approves tuition hike
Ball State University says it was forced to eliminate 25 positions, curb travel and reduce supplies to avoid ending fiscal year 2019 with a budget shortfall.
The Star Press reports the central Indiana school's board of trustees was given the update on Wednesday before the board approved a $391.2 million 2019-20 general fund budget that calls for an increase in tuition and fees of 1.25%. The newspaper says that's the lowest increase since 1977.
The reductions of 25 positions, travel spending and supply expenditures saved $4.5 million.
The school's Treasurer Bernard (Mike) Hannon says: "The confluence of it all is a cut in state appropriations, a very low tuition rate increase, and other parts of the budget going up, like health care and utilities, that we can't control."
