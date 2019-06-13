Alaska lodge owners charged nearly $8M for oil spill cleanup

The owners and former operator of an Alaska hunting lodge have been ordered to pay nearly $8 million for an oil spill cleanup.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Thursday that the U.S. Justice Department ordered the repayment by owners Bruce and Yvonne Cooper and former operator and tenant Mark Krall.

The bill is for costs related to a February 2018 spill on Shuyak Island in Port William.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the cleanup cost about $9 million.

Authorities say the spill occurred when strong winds caused a building collapse, releasing about 3,000 gallons (11,356 liters) of fuel oil into the water.

Responders deployed 3,280 feet (1,000 meters) of inflatable boom and 550 feet (168 meters) of fast-water boom around a dock and adjacent beach, collecting 1,878 bags of waste.