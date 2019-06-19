The Latest: Markets cautious ahead of Fed rate decision

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a conference involving its review of its interest-rate policy strategy and communications in Chicago. The slightest hint that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates often puts investors in a buying mood, stoking their expectations of greater stock market returns. But it doesn’t always work that way. AP Photo

The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

5:05 a.m.

Stock markets are subdued as investors look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to indicate it could cut interest rates in coming months.

Futures for the Dow and S&P 500 are down about 0.1% on Wednesday, as is Germany's DAX stock index. The dollar is stable against the yen, at 108.43 yen, and against the euro, at $1.1200.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Fed isn't considered ready to announce that it's reducing rates for the first time in more than a decade. But when it ends its latest policy meeting Wednesday, the central bank is expected to signal an inclination to ease credit sometime within the next several months. What it won't likely do is indicate when that might happen.

___

12:05 a.m.

The Federal Reserve seems poised to pivot from keeping interest rates steady to holding out the option of cutting rates if it were to decide that the economic expansion needs support.

The Fed isn't considered ready to announce that it's reducing rates for the first time in more than a decade. But when it ends its latest policy meeting Wednesday, the central bank is expected to signal an inclination to ease credit sometime within the next several months. What it won't likely do is indicate when that might happen.