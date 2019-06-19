Former prison associate warden suing corrections officials

The former associate warden at the South Dakota prison in Yankton is suing corrections officials claiming she was forced from her job after complaining about a hostile work environment.

Jennifer Stanwick-Klimek was placed on indefinite administrative leave in March of 2018 shortly after she was interviewed by human resources officials investigating her harassment and retaliation claim at the Mike Durfee State Prison.

The Argus Leader reports Stanwick-Klimek says in her complaint that she was reluctant to make a report because previous complaints about harassment had gone unheeded. Stanwick-Klimek was hired at the prison in 2003. Her lawsuit says she was promoted and earned praise in her annual performance evaluations. Defendants named include corrections Secretary Mike Leidholt and the former warden, Robert Dooley.

Corrections officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.