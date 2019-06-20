Baltimore police chief vows to enforce overtime pay limits

Baltimore's police chief says he'll tighten up on the department's overtime issues as it struggles to enforce the 32-hour limit.

The Baltimore Sun reports some officers are working up to 70 hours a week, and cashing in checks that are ranking them among the city's highest paid employees, sometimes exceeding $200,000.

Police commissioner Michael Harrison says the department lacks enforcement of overtime rules, posing financial, health and safety issues for the city.

Officers are paid time-and-a-half for extra hours and are required to log it via an "antiquated" handwritten system despite other available technology.

The newspaper says overtime costs have risen to almost $50 million for a department of about 2,500 officers. The say 2018 data shows seven officers even earned more than the mayor's salary of $178,000.