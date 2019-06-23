Communities get help with keeping the power on during storms

North Carolina and the federal government are paying over $1.4 million for 24 generators and other help so communities can keep the power on at public infrastructure during storms and disasters.

The money will go mostly toward generators, with the town of Plymouth in eastern North Carolina getting five and Whiteville getting two. In two locations, transfer switches will be installed, and one generator will be relocated.

The state Department of Public Safety says in a news release that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is paying more than $1 million and North Carolina is paying nearly $359,000 for the project.

Money from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provides goes to state and local governments to elevate, buy out or reconstruct homes. The money also is used to strengthen public infrastructure.