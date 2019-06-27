57 electric scooters, bikes pulled from Willamette River

A dive team recovered dozens of electric scooters and bicycles while cleaning the Willamette River sea wall in downtown Portland.

KATU-TV reports the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol Dive Team removed 57 electric scooters and bicycles this week.

The five companies participating in Portland's electric scooter trial program have 1,975 scooters on the streets, which is slightly below the total allowed by the city.

This spring, Portland began a second, yearlong phase of a pilot program intended to help the city introduce the devices while avoiding pitfalls experienced by other U.S. metropolises.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A four-month experiment with the e-scooters last year was successful but also generated 6,000 complaints and raised questions about pedestrian safety and the impact of the devices on public spaces like parks. The city said the scooters also led to 176 medical center visits.