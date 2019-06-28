Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 6.60 cents at $5.50 a bushel; Jul corn was off 1.80 cents at $4.3960 a bushel; July oats declined 14.40 cents at $2.74 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 1.60 cents at 8.91 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.90 cents at $1.0960 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .70 cent at $1.3712 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was off .02 cent at .7328 a pound.

