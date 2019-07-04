Got a Tokyo Olympics ticket? Unrivaled demand causes turmoil

In this June 23, 2019, photo, a security officer uses a flashlight to check on the Olympic Rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo. Overwhelmed by unprecedented demand, Tokyo Olympic organizers said Thursday they would run another ticket lottery next month for residents of Japan to view the games. Millions of Japanese were let down last month when they came away empty-handed without tickets for next year's Olympics. AP Photo

Overwhelmed by unprecedented demand, Tokyo Olympic organizers said Thursday they hope to run another ticket lottery next month for residents of Japan who got nothing the first time.

Millions of Japanese were let down last month when they came away empty-handed in a lottery for next year's Olympics.

The bad news is that — despite a last-minute change of plans — most applicants will be disappointed again.

There simply aren't enough Olympic tickets to go around with demand soaring in Japan and elsewhere as Authorized Ticket Resellers — the Olympic agents contracted to sell tickets outside Japan — have also opened sales worldwide.

