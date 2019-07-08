New $300M poultry plant nears completion in NW Arkansas

A new $300 million chicken processing plant in northwest Arkansas is nearing completion and is on track for an opening later this year.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , the new Simmons Foods facility in Siloam Springs will replace a processing plant now in Decatur. The company says the Siloam Springs plant will create 1,500 jobs, and it's expected to reach a capacity of 2,300 jobs in the next three years.

The plant will process chickens supplied by about 300 independent farmers.

The Benton County Quorum Court has approved plans for the facility, despite objections from some residents. The court also approved industrial revenue bonds of up to $400 million for the plant.

County Judge Barry Moehring called the facility "a catalyst for economic development."