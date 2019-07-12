Cooling tower comes down at idled Vermont nuclear plant

Demolition begins on the east cooling towers at the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant, in Vernon, Vt., on Thursday, July 11, 2019. The plant was shut down on Dec. 29, 2014. Kristopher Radder

A cooling town at the now-closed Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon has been demolished.

The Thursday demolition of the east cooling town comes as NorthStar Nuclear Decommissioning continues its work to tear down the Vermont Yankee plant, which stopped generating electricity in 2014.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the second, or west cooling tower, is expected to come down Friday.

NorthStar Chief Executive Officer Scott State says the company is six months ahead of schedule for the exterior work at the Vernon site. He says it's too soon to say whether the interior work, including cutting up the nuclear reactor, is ahead of schedule.

NorthStar bought Vermont Yankee in January. It plans to demolish the plant by 2026, decades ahead of the schedule endorsed by the plant's former owner.