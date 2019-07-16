Business
Board completes process of removing country treasurer
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners has completed the process of removing the country treasurer for committing what the board called "misconduct in office."
The board voted 5-0 on Monday to declare that Lori Koertner had neglected her legal duties. The action was legally required to complete its May 13 decision to end Koertner's 4½-month tenure.
The state auditor's office released a report Monday that recounted a backlog of unfinished reports, unbalanced bank accounts and undeposited property tax checks since Koertner took office in January.
The report says audit staff members found 363 checks totaling nearly $6.14 million around the treasurer's office when they arrived two days after Koertner's dismissal.
