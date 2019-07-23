Business

Grains lower, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery declined 15 cents at $4.8860 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 8 cents at $4.1840 a bushel; Sept. oats was was off 7 cents at $2.6540 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 12 cents at 8.8360 a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 1.22 cents at $1.0890 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.26 cents at $1.4158 a pound; Jul. lean hogs gained 1.40 cents at .8465 a pound.

