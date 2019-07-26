Electricity nearly fully restored in New Jersey

Electricity that went out during Monday's severe storms is nearly fully restored in New Jersey.

Jersey Central Power and Light says roughly 400 customers were still without service Friday afternoon, mostly in Monmouth and Morris counties. But they should have power restored by late Friday night.

The state's largest utility, PSE&G, restored service to all of its customers affected by the storm on Thursday.

More than 360,000 statewide were without power during the height of the storms, which packed strong winds. The winds downed trees and power lines.