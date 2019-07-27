Alaska plan to partner with Chinese on gas line scrapped

An effort by former Gov. Bill Walker to work with partners in China to advance a major liquefied natural gas project in Alaska has been scrapped.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports his successor, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, is taking a different approach.

Joe Dubler is interim president of the state-sanctioned Alaska Gasline Development Corp., which has been working to advance a project that would bring North Slope gas to market.

He says the corporation did not renew a nonbinding agreement with three Chinese firms to buy up to 75% of the project's liquefied natural gas in exchange for an equal share of the needed financing.

Dubler says the project envisioned by that agreement no longer exists because the Dunleavy administration isn't comfortable with the associated risk to the state.