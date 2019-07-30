Group sues North Dakota over ‘pore space’ law

A North Dakota landowners group has sued the state over a new law related to compensation for the use of cavities in underground rock formations.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the Northwest Landowners Association filed its lawsuit Monday challenging the law that takes effect Thursday. The group says the new law amounts to the unconstitutional taking of private property rights.

Gov. Doug Burgum in April signed the legislation that sought to clarify issues surrounding the cavities known as "pore space," which may be used to inject saltwater from oil and gas production or for enhanced oil recovery.

Under the new law, some landowners cannot be compensated for their pore space.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Burgum has said the law clarifies legal issues related to underground injection, which should boost the state's energy industry.