Cigna: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE- This Nov. 26, 2018, file photo shows the Cigna Corp., logo at the headquarters of the health insurer in Philadelphia. Cigna Corp. reports financial results Thursday, Aug. 1. AP Photo

Cigna Corp. on Thursday reported second quarter net income of $1.41 billion.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $3.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.73 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $38.82 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.38 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.39 billion.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cigna expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.60 to $16.90 per share.

Cigna shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has decreased slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.