Chevron: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - In this June 26, 2019, file photo a Chevron gas pump displays the various types of fuel and their prices at this Flowood, Miss., station. Chevron Corp. reports financial results Friday, Aug. 2. AP Photo

Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $4.31 billion.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of $2.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $38.85 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.69 billion.

Chevron shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has fallen almost 4% in the last 12 months.