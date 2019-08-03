German car glass maker to open plant in Georgia

A German maker of automotive glass is planning to open a manufacturing facility in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Helga, a 42-year-old glass-making giant based in Beverungen, Germany, plans to spend up to $6 million on the plant in Stockbridge, bringing jobs for about 21 people. City leaders said Thursday that the number of employees is expected to rise to about 50 over the next two years, and salaries would be around $60,000 a year.

Helga CEO Elmar Zeidler said in a statement that the city offers a great location thanks, in part, to being close to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The city did not say when the facility would be completed or open for business.