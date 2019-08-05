1 dead on motorcycle crash on I-84 in Waterbury

Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 84 in Waterbury.

The operator, whose name was not released Monday morning, struck a guardrail just east of the newly built Harpers Ferry Road bridge at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Republican American reports that police believe the victim was riding with another motorcyclist on a sports-style bike.

Police are investigating what caused the operator to lose control. Witnesses are asked to contact police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two eastbound lanes of the highway were closed during the investigation but have since reopened.