Liquor commission celebrates freedom from taxes with sale

To highlight New Hampshire's tax-free status and to thank out-of-state customers, the state liquor commission is offering them discounts at its liquor and wine outlet stores.

The "No Taxation on Our Libations" sale is providing customers from Massachusetts a 13 percent discount, Vermont a 12 percent discount, and Maine an 11 percent discount, double each state's sales tax rate. Customers from New Hampshire and all other states will be eligible for a 13 percent discount. A similar promotion last year drew more than 43,100 customers from 46 states.

Eligible customers can receive one-time coupons valid from Aug. 8 through Aug. 25.

To take part, customers must submit their email addresses and select their home states at www.liquorandwineoutlets.com/notax. They will be sent discount coupons in accordance with their states.