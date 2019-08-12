Markets Right Now: Stocks opening lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street amid investor concerns that the U.S.-China trade war may be worsening.

Investors fear that U.S. President Donald Trump's impending Sept. 1 tariff hike on more Chinese imports will scuttle talks aimed at ending their trade war.

Banks and industrial stocks are leading the market lower Monday. Bank of America is down 2.4% and Citigroup is down 2.1%, while General Electric is down 2.2%.

The S&P 500 fell 17 points, or 0.6%, to 2,900.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 204 points, or 0.8%, to 26,079. The Nasdaq fell 53 points, or 0.7%, to 7,905.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.68%.