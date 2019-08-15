AG: Company shut down after claiming to be military charity

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says a company has been shut down after it claimed it to be a charity that sent care packages to U.S. service members overseas.

Herring's office said in a statement Wednesday that the company was Hearts 2 Heroes based out of Bunker Hill, West Virginia. It did business as Active Duty Support Services and sold care packages door-to-door.

The state filed suit against the company claiming it wasn't a charity and that its staff skimmed donations for themselves. The AG's office alleged that the care packages went undelivered or to stateside military bases.

Herring's office said the company closed as part of a legal settlement. Virginia had led a multi-state investigation. The state filed suit on behalf of Virginians who were affected.