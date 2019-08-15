Business

Penney: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, traffic makes its way past a logo J.C. Penney store outside the Manhattan mall in New York. J.C. Penney Co. reports financial results Thursday, Aug. 15.. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo
PLANO, Texas

J.C. Penney Co. on Thursday reported a loss of $48 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $2.62 billion in the period.

The company's shares closed at 57 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.64.

