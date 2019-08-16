Vermont groups to get $7.9 million in Northern Border grants

Officials say 18 Vermont organizations will be receiving $7.9 million in federal grants through the Northern Border Regional Commission, which spurs job creation in communities along the U.S. border with Canada.

This year's grants were announced Wednesday in Springfield by Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch.

The Northern Border Regional Commission promotes economic development near the Canadian border in upstate New York and northern New England.

Officials in the four states say the program has helped create and save hundreds of jobs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Among the Vermont projects announced this week was a $235,000 grant to convert an old school in Springfield into an entrepreneurial hub and $444,000 for the city of St. Albans to build infrastructure to redevelopment an old manufacturing site.